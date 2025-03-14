Slovenia hopes for beginning of new peace era in South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon has expressed her country’s hope for the beginning of a new era of peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Minister Fajon took to X to welcome the conclusion of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the text of the draft peace treaty, News.Az reports.

“Warmly welcome the announcement both by Armenia and Azerbaijan on the conclusion of the negotiations on Agreement on Peace. We hope for the signature to follow soon thus marking the start of a new era of peace & stability in the South Caucasus,” she stated.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry announced that the negotiations on the text of the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been concluded.

“We also reiterate the long-lasting and principled position of Azerbaijan that the amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate the claims against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a prerequisite to allow the signing of the negotiated text. Furthermore, we emphasize the necessity to formally abolish the obsolete and dysfunctional Minsk Group and related structures of the OSCE,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

For its part, Yerevan also confirmed that Armenia has agreed to Azerbaijan’s proposals on the uncoordinated articles of the draft peace treaty.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry stated that both sides had reached an agreement on the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan."

