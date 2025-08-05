Slovenia's registered jobless rate declines in July

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovenia's registered unemployment fell by 1.3 percent year-on-year in July, even as the monthly figure rose temporarily due to seasonal factors, the country's Employment Service reported on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Investing.

Official data show that 43,799 individuals were unemployed in July. Nearly 5,600 people entered the register during the month, 6.6 percent fewer than in July 2024. Meanwhile, 4,163 individuals were removed, most of whom found new jobs.

About half of the newly registered unemployed had their fixed-term contracts expire, a common summer trend in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and construction.

Despite a 3.3-percent month-on-month increase, unemployment remained lower year-on-year in most regions, except for Maribor, Ljubljana, and Koper, which saw slight upticks.

The labour market remained resilient, as reflected in strong hiring activity. More than 15,000 job vacancies were advertised in July, up over 10 percent from June and 4.5 percent higher than a year earlier.

News.Az