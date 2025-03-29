Small plane crashes in Minneapolis suburb

A small plane crashed in a residential area in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on March 29, 2025. Photo by Mike Deyo

A small plane traveling from Iowa crashed in a Minneapolis, Minnesota, suburb Saturday, investigators said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the SOCATA TBM7 crashed in a residential area in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, around 12:20 p.m. It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the jet or if there were any survivors, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Firefighters were on the scene fighting a major fire at the crash site and at least one home caught fire, according to ABC affiliate KTSP.

The plane departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis, the FAA said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on X that he is aware of the crash and is monitoring the situation.

"My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely," he said. "Grateful to the first responders answering the call."

News.Az