Smoke detected at crippled Chernobyl power plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s nuclear regulatory body reported smoke at one of the rooms at Unit 3 in Chernobyl.

It added that it was briefly “liquidated” by the state emergency personnel and the radiological situation at the site has not changed following the incident, APA reports quoting Russian today

“At 15:57 pm we’ve received information from Chernobyl nuclear power plant about smoke in room 509 of Power Unit Three. At 16:00 the smoke was liquidated by the State Emergency Service staff,” a statement issued by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine reads.



“The radiological situation in the third power unit and the station’s territory has not changed,” it added.



No further details were immediately available.



The Soviet-era Chernobyl nuclear power plant is known around the world for the accident, one of the worst ever, that took place there on April 26, 1986, when a failed safety experiment caused a catastrophic meltdown at the plant’s Reactor 4. An explosion followed, destroying the reactor and releasing large amounts of radiation into the atmosphere.

News.Az

News.Az