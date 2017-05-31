Snakes attack Yerevan residents

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fourth signal was received yesterday about the snake attack, Novosti-Armenia reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, yesterday at 15:57 there came a message of a snake seen in the courtyard of one of the houses in the metropolitan area of ​​Sari Tah.

Rescuers who left on call found a red-belly skid (a kind of a serpent of the family of the same species) in the indicated site and transported it to a safe place.

Earlier it was reported that in the morning of May 30, a signal came that a blunt-nosed viper had been found at a gas station on Anastas Mikoyan Street, and a few hours later a Transcaucasian skid was seen in the courtyard of an apartment building along Vahagn Davtian Street in Yerevan. Before that a blunt-nosed viper was found at Hapantsyan street, where Kanakerskaya HPP is located. Rescuers caught the snakes and transported them to a safer place.

