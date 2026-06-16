Snap debuts $2,195 Specs AR glasses to take on Apple and Meta

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Snap is placing a massive bet on a future without smartphones, officially launching its first consumer-facing augmented reality glasses, called Specs. Priced at $2,195, the chunky, retro-style sunglasses represent the company’s vision for how we will interact with technology and artificial intelligence in the post-smartphone era.





Unveiled at the Augmented World Expo in Long Beach, California, the hardware marks a bold and risky move for the social media company. Snap enters a highly competitive hardware market where even tech giants like Apple have struggled to find mainstream success with premium devices like the $3,499 Vision Pro headset, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The launch arrives at a high-stakes moment for Snap. As its core advertising business faces intense pressure from larger competitors, an activist investor has pushed the company to shut down or spin off its hardware division, which has burned through more than $3.5 billion in investment.

However, growing concerns over smartphone screen time and recent breakthroughs in AI have fueled a new wave of tech products designed to replace the phone. While Meta has found success with its Ray-Ban smartglasses, those devices lack true augmented reality—the technology that overlays digital images directly onto the real world. Snap’s Specs aim to bridge that gap. They are significantly lighter than Apple’s Vision Pro, though they weigh about twice as much as Meta's simpler smartglasses.

Specs function entirely independently, requiring no external battery packs or tethered accessories. Through the AR lenses, users can view walking directions projected onto streets, access real-time AI assistance, stream media, and interact with virtual whiteboards. Developers have already created unique experiences for the device, including a golf-guidance tool and an immersive recreation of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel explained that the company had to build entirely new technology from scratch, designing custom displays, specialized lenses for a wider field of view, and software optimized for low-power chips. While Spiegel pitched Specs as a wearable alternative to expensive headsets, analysts warn that the $2,195 price tag—sitting well above Meta's $379 to $799 price range—could severely limit mainstream consumer adoption. Following the announcement, Snap shares dipped 1.6%.

Spiegel noted that a global surge in memory chip costs heavily impacted the final retail price, though he expressed a desire to release cheaper versions in the future. Powered by dual Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, Specs offer up to four hours of battery life on a single charge, with an included charging case that provides four additional charges.

The glasses are scheduled to ship this fall in the United States, United Kingdom, and France. For now, Snap is heavily focusing on enticing developers to build out the device's ecosystem, integrating popular AI code assistants like Claude Code and Cursor to make app building easier. Securing developer loyalty will be critical as tech heavyweights like Google and Apple continue to develop their own competing AI and AR eyewear.

News.Az