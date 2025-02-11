Snow blankets Istanbul’s roads, causing delays and accidents

An aerial view of the Beykoz district after snowfall in Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2025. (AA Photo)

Sporadic snowfall has continued to affect the Turkish city of Istanbul since Tuesday morning, leading to heavy traffic and accidents across several areas.

On the Anatolian side, snowfall started in the early hours, covering roads and green territories in Ümraniye, Beykoz, Kartal, Pendik and Üsküdar with a white blanket, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The European side couldn't avoid snow too, as in Beylikdüzü, Esenyurt and Büyükçekmecev, it turned roadsides and parked vehicles white.

Some means of transport struggled to climb hills due to the fallout in Büyükçekmece’s Alkent 2000 neighborhood and Esenyurt’s Piri Reis neighborhood, where vehicles couldn't incline upward and slide back down Istanbul's steep hills.

Roads in Başakşehir and Arnavutköy were also covered in snow. In the latter neighborhood, automobiles had difficulties moving up and were stranded, leading to a road closure.

Another accident was recorded in Bahçeşehir, where a security camera from a house captured one of the accidents, showing a sliding vehicle crashing into parked cars.

Motorcyclists also struggled on snow-covered roads. One individual, unable to ascend a hill, had to push his motorcycle uphill.

However, municipal teams continue rescue operations in the mentioned areas and ensure the road sanding process is complete.

Due to the ongoing snowfall and hazardous conditions, schools are closed in seven districts across the city.

On the Anatolian side, traffic on the D-100 highway between Kadıköy and Kartal is moving slowly in both directions, while congestion is also observed on the TEM Highway between Ataşehir and Sancaktepe.

Additionally, on the European side, vehicles are moving with difficulty on the D-100 highway in Avcılar, Bakırköy, Zeytinburnu, Halıcıoğlu and Çağlayan. Heavy traffic is also reported on the TEM Highway in Avcılar, Gaziosmanpaşa, and Kağıthane.

As for crossings from one side to another, traffic congestion towards the 15 July Martyrs Bridge starts from the Uzunçayır junction, while on the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge route, congestion begins in Ataşehir and continues up to the bridge entrances.

According to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's CEP Traffic application, traffic congestion is measured at 67% on the European side, 90% on the Anatolian side and an average of 78% across the city.

Due to vehicles unable to climb hills, some streets were closed. However, the municipal and police teams continue to clear the roads.

News.Az