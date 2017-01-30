Snowfall expected for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 31 January, the weather will be snowy in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

Mild north-west wind will be blowing.



The temperature in the Absheron Peninsula will be -3…0 C during the night, 1…3 C during the day, and in Baku -3…-1 C during the night, 1…3 C during the day, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA.



Atmospheric pressure will rise from 767mm Hg to 771mm Hg, relative humidity will be 85-95%.



The roads will be covered with ice.



The windy and snow weather on January 31 and February 1 will create discomfort for sensitive people.



From January 31 to February 2, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be unstable and snowy. Northwest wind is expected to strengthen in some places. The lowest temperature will be -5 C. The roads will freeze.



In the districts of Azerbaijan, there will be intermittent snow to varying intensity. There will be fog in varies areas. West wind will gain strength in some areas. The temperature will be -6…1 C during the night, 1…5 during the day, and in the mountains -20…-15 C during the night, -10…-5 C during the day.



The unstable weather will be dominant till the morning of February 2. There will be intermittent precipitation and snow. West wind will gain strength in some places. Roads will freeze.

