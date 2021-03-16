So-called “Artsakh state” went to hell, Azerbaijani president says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The so-called “Artsakh state” went to hell, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a visit to Fuzuli and Khojavand districts.

The head of state noted that the contemptible enemy had occupied Azerbaijani lands for 30 years and did not leave a single stone intact.

“Notice what roads are like now. These roads have not seen asphalt for 30 years. All their propaganda is false and all their history is false. They called themselves a state. The so-called “Artsakh state” went to hell. If it was a “state”, then why didn’t they leave a single stone intact? Because they knew that this land was not theirs. This land is the land of Azerbaijanis,” he added.

News.Az