So-called "Lachin corridor" - sovereign road in Azerbaijani territory, Azerbaijan’s rep at UN says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The so-called "Lachin corridor" is a road in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, it does not have any extraterritorial status, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev said at a meeting of the organization's Security Council, News.az reports.

"According to the tripartite Statement dated November 10, 2020, it is intended primarily for the transportation of citizens, goods, the passage of vehicles. Azerbaijan, remaining committed to its obligations under the tripartite Statement, gave permission to travel along this road," he said.

Following the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, Azerbaijan has confidently stated and continues to repeatedly declare on almost all platforms that Baku guarantees the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh at the highest level. All their rights will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

A meeting of the UN Security Council was held today on the basis of an unfounded request from the Armenian state regarding the alleged creation by the Azerbaijani side of a "humanitarian crisis" against Armenians in Karabakh. And this time, the slanderous campaign of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan failed.

News.Az