So-called “police” of separatists lay down weapons in Khankendi, leave Azerbaijan’s Garabagh (VIDEO)

The so-called “police” of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh left all their weapons in Khankendi and completely abandoned the region, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Footage testifying to this has been shared on social networks.

The separatists in Garabagh announced self-dissolution on September 28, according to the so-called "head" of the Armenian separatists, Samvel Shahramanyan. It was noted that, in accordance with the agreement reached with the representatives of Azerbaijan through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, free and unimpeded passage of the residents of Garabagh, including disarmed soldiers, through the Lachin-Khankendi road by their own transport is ensured, in connection with which the following decision was made: to dissolve all "state institutions" and "organizations" under their departmental subordination until January 1, 2024.

News.Az