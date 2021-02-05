SOCAR affiliate opens new fuel station in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, an affiliate of the Azerbaijani State Oil Company, has opened a new premium-class complex filling station in Kyiv city, according to the company.

According to the company, this is the 13th complex filling station of SOCAR in the capital city, and the 56th one in Ukraine overall.

"The station is equipped with 3 two-way fuel distributors for re-pumping light oil products into cars, as well as 4 pistol gas modules for fueling liquefied petroleum gas. The clients are offered all types of high-quality NANO fuels - RON-98, RON-95, Diesel Nano and Diesel Nano Extro, produced by the European Orlen company," SOCAR said.

As reported, the new gas station is decorated in a modern industrial style.

"Additional services are also available for customers: refueling tires, a business corner, a currency exchange office, and others," summed up the company.

News.Az