SOCAR announces sale price of crude oil for last month

SOCAR announces sale price of crude oil for last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

State Oil Company of Azerbaijan has announced sale price of crude oil in the world market in March 2017.

SOCAR told APA-Economics that Brent crude was sold for $51.57 a barrel, Urals – for $50.20, BTC FOB – for $52.63.

Compared to previous year, Brent crude price rose 34%, Urals price 35% and BTC FOB 32.8%.

News.Az

News.Az