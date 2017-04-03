SOCAR announces sale price of crude oil for last month
- 03 Apr 2017 13:36
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 120345
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/socar-announces-sale-price-of-crude-oil-for-last-month Copied
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan has announced sale price of crude oil in the world market in March 2017.
SOCAR told APA-Economics that Brent crude was sold for $51.57 a barrel, Urals – for $50.20, BTC FOB – for $52.63.
Compared to previous year, Brent crude price rose 34%, Urals price 35% and BTC FOB 32.8%.
News.Az