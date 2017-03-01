Yandex metrika counter

SOCAR announces sale price of crude oil for last month

  • Economics
  • Share
SOCAR announces sale price of crude oil for last month

State Oil Company of Azerbaijan has announced sale price of crude oil in the world market in February 2017.

SOCAR told APA-Economics that Brent crude was sold for $55.11 a barrel, Urals – for $54.01, BTC FOB – for $56.63.

Compared to previous year, Brent crude price rose 16.67%, Urals price 72.77% and BTC FOB 69.4%.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      