SOCAR announces sale price of crude oil for last month
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan has announced sale price of crude oil in the world market in February 2017.
SOCAR told APA-Economics that Brent crude was sold for $55.11 a barrel, Urals – for $54.01, BTC FOB – for $56.63.
Compared to previous year, Brent crude price rose 16.67%, Urals price 72.77% and BTC FOB 69.4%.
