SOCAR announces sale price of crude oil for last month

SOCAR announces sale price of crude oil for last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

State Oil Company of Azerbaijan has announced sale price of crude oil in the world market in February 2017.

SOCAR told APA-Economics that Brent crude was sold for $55.11 a barrel, Urals – for $54.01, BTC FOB – for $56.63.

Compared to previous year, Brent crude price rose 16.67%, Urals price 72.77% and BTC FOB 69.4%.

News.Az

News.Az