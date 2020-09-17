SOCAR announces total oil production from ACG

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 516 million tons of oil and 172 billion cubic meters of gas have been produced from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea as of September 1, 2020, first Vice-President of Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade said.

Yusifzade noted that the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields account for the major part of oil and gas produced in the country.

News.Az