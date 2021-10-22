SOCAR AQS, Ukraine's Naftogaz sign memorandum of understanding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC has signed memorandums of understanding with the foreign companies including Azerbaijan’s SOCAR AQS, Dragon Oil from the United Arab Emirates, and U.S. based Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (“H&P”) as well as 3 Seas Energy.

The announcement is in conjunction with the Ukraine Gas Investment Congress, held in Kyiv on 20-21 October.

These memorandums provide a basis for partnerships, which are planned in the new strategic projects, including the development for the Black Sea areas and tight gas deposits, as well as increasing the production efficiency at the depleted fields.

News.Az