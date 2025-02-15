SOCAR, Asian Development Bank explore potential cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal to explore existing and potential avenues for collaboration between the parties.

They discussed matters related to the implementation of joint initiatives aimed at accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

During the meeting, Rovshan Najaf shared details on SOCAR's decarbonization goals and initiatives in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The parties also explored areas of mutual interest, including the growth of renewable energy projects and expanding efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

