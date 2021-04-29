SOCAR, BP hold online roundtable discussions on “zero waste”

+ ↺ − 16 px

An online roundtable discussion entitled “SOCAR-BP “zero waste” has been held in a video format.

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, Vice-president of the company on environmental affairs Rafiga Huseynzade, BP’s Executive Vice President on Production & Operations Gordon Birrell and BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Garry Jones joined the online event.

Addressing the event, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev highlighted the challenges caused by global climate change, global warming and rising carbon emissions. "In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions and various state programs, SOCAR upholds highly sensitive approach to environmental issues in its activities. Our company has already managed to reduce associated gas emissions by 2% and we are seeking to achieve the zero target in 2022. We also highly appreciate BP's "net zero carbon emitter" by 2050 that the company announced on February 12, 2020 and reaffirm our readiness to provide the necessary support to the friendly company in this regard,” Abdullayev said.

SOCAR Vice President on environmental affairs Rafiga Huseynzade hailed the company’s successful cooperation with BP in the field of environment protection. She said that the companies will continue their efforts towards making progress in the future, which in turn will contribute to environmental protection.

The roundtable featured discussions on the achievements of SOCAR and BP in their zero-waste targets, as well as exchange of experience in monitoring, verification, incentive methods and the role of technology in ensuring the sustainability of the results achieved. The participants also highlighted the issues related to reducing emissions, as well as short-term and long-term projects that could lead to zero emissions.

News.Az