SOCAR: Burning mud volcano on rocky island of Azerbaijan gradually weakening

No industrial facility of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) was damaged due to the burning, fixed on the evening of July 4, 2021 in the Caspian Sea, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, all offshore platforms and industrial facilities of the company continue their activities in the usual mode.

Besides, the statement noted that the employees of SOCAR, to find out the reason of the burning in the sea, were sent to the ship at the scene of the incident. On the island, located in the sea between the village of Alat and the town of Neftchala, about 30 kilometers from the shore, there was a natural burning of a mud volcano.

According to the observations, the flame is fading, and there is no infrastructure associated with the oil industry.

As a result of the eruption of mud volcanoes associated with oil and gas fields, methane and other hot gas emissions were also observed.

News.Az