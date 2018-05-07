SOCAR collects 4.5 bcm of associated gas from offshore platforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent years, the Azerbaijani state-owned company SOCAR has collected 4.5 billion cubic meters of associated gas from offshore platforms, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said May 7 during a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR) of the World Bank (WB).

Abdullayev noted that today the humanity faces a number of global problems, one of which is environmental protection.

"Environmental problems are not limited to the borders of one country, they cover the whole globe. For this reason, SOCAR actively cooperates with international organizations. Reduction of associated gas flaring will not only give impetus to our activity in the area of environmental protection, but will also preserve a valuable resource for the country's economy and ensure its sustainability. In the framework of international cooperation, SOCAR, BP and GGFR managed to collect 4.5 billion cubic meters of associated gas from offshore platforms in recent years and transfer them to the gas supply facility of the country," Abdullayev said.

News.Az

News.Az