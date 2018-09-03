+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR commissions CNG filling stations in Turkey

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR CNG has commissioned CNG (compressed natural gas) filling stations for trucks in Turkey, the company said in a message posted on its website.

These gas filling stations are created at a distance of 200-250 km from each other, on roads connecting such cities as Istanbul, Ankara, Mersin, Bursa, Izmir with each other and with the surrounding areas.

Thus, a vehicle fleet of organizations engaged in such sectors as industry, tourism, construction, will get an alternative eco-friendly and economical type of fuel, the message said.

