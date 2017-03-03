SOCAR commissions new well in Caspian Sea

The well was commissioned at the Oil Rocks offshore field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The daily debit is 12 tons of oil and the oil is extracted within the range of 1,296-1,290 meters, according to the message.

SOCAR produced 645,100 tons of oil at Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January 2017, as compared to 647,000 tons in January 2016.

SOCAR includes production associations Azneft (enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

