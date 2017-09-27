SOCAR commissions well in Caspian Sea after overhaul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will produce additional 5,500 tons of oil and 657,000 cubic meters of gas annually, through commissioning a well after over

The daily debit is 15 tons of oil and 1,800 cubic meters of gas, which are extracted within the range of 4,686-4,669 meters, according to the message.

SOCAR produced 4.34 million tons of oil from offshore and onshore fields in January-July 2017 as compared to 4.42 million tons in the same period of 2016, Trend reports.

In 2016, SOCAR had produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015. Oil production, in total, stood at 41.03 million tons in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015.

SOCAR includes such production unions as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

News.Az

