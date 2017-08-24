SOCAR delivers 65 tons of fuel to Georgia to tackle forest fires

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR Georgia Petroleum is a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

SOCAR Georgia Petroleum has supplied 45 tons of aviation fuel, 10 tons of gasoline and 10 tons of diesel fuel to Georgia to fight fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park, APA’s local bureau reported.



SOCAR Georgia Petroleum also said that it will participate in the restoration of forests destroyed in the fires.



Forest fires broke out on Georgian territory on August 20. A special headquarters has been set up that unites authorities from all relevant state agencies to draw up strategies for handling the fire. Windy weather and high temperature make it difficult for firefighters to handle the blaze.



Under the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent 22 units, including one helicopter and 131 personnel to Georgia to assist in extinguishing the forest fires. Moreover, two helicopters and a 6-member crew of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service are involved in fire-fighting efforts in the disaster zone.

