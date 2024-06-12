SOCAR discloses volume of gas supplied to Türkiye, Europe via TANAP

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of May 1, 2024, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which delivers natural gas extracted from the Shah Deniz-2 gas-condensate field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, has transported approximately 63 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas to Türkiye and Europe, News.Az reports citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

On June 12, 2018, the part of TANAP from the Georgia-Türkiye border to Eskisehir was launched. As of May 1, 2024, 62.86 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied to Türkiye and Europe through TANAP, the company said in a statement.Thus, 26.95 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas were exported to Türkiye and 35.91 billion cubic meters to Europe through TANAP during the reporting period.TANAP, which is 1,850 kilometres long, is intended for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas produced within the second stage of development of the Shah Deniz field from the Georgia-Türkiye border to the western borders of Türkiye.The transmission capacity of this pipeline is 16.2 billion cubic meters, of which 10 billion cubic meters is intended for export to Europe and 6 billion cubic meters to the western regions of Türkiye.

News.Az