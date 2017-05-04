SOCAR drilling new well at Oil Rocks field in Caspian Sea

SOCAR drilling new well at Oil Rocks field in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The daily output is expected to reach 10 tons of oil and 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce about 3,650 tons of oil and 365,000 cubic meters of gas through commissioning of the new well at the country’s oldest Oil Rocks field, SOCAR said in a message posted on its website May 4, AzVision reports.

The projected well depth is 1,620 meters. The daily debit is expected to reach 10 tons of oil and 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

SOCAR produced 1.22 million tons of oil at Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-February 2017, as compared to 1.25 million tons in the same period of 2016.

SOCAR produced 1.85 million tons of oil at Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-March 2017, as compared to 1.9 million tons in the same period of 2016.

SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s onshore and offshore fields in 2016, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015.

In total, 41.03 million tons of oil was produced in Azerbaijan in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015, according to SOCAR.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerkimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

News.Az

News.Az