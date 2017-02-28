SOCAR drilling new wells in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce more than 3,500 tons of oil per year thanks to two new wells, SOCAR said in a message posted on i

The wells are being drilled at the Pirallahi Deniz (Pirallahi Island) offshore field.

The projected depth of one of the wells is 895 meters and the other – 850 meters.

The daily debit of each well is at the level of 4-5 tons of oil.

SOCAR drilled 11,150 meters in January 2017, as compared to 9,810 meters in the same month of 2016.

The company drilled 105,250 meters in 2016, as compared to 104,410 meters in 2015.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributes gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

News.Az

