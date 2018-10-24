SOCAR Energy Georgia, Georgian Economy Ministry ink memorandum of co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the working visit of a delegation led by President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company Rovnag Abdullayev to Georgia, a meeting was held with Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Kobulia, SOCAR said in a message Oct. 24, Trend reports.

At the meeting, Director General of SOCAR Energy Georgia Ltd. Mahir Mammadov and Giorgi Kobulia signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The memorandum provides for consideration of opportunities for cooperation in promoting socio-economic development, increasing the standard of living of people in highland areas, supporting the development of tourism and recreation, and providing heating with alternative ways.

Earlier, SOCAR implemented an environmentally efficient virtual pipeline project in Sairme, which is a resort area of ​​Georgia.

Virtual gas pipeline technology is a method of transporting natural gas in the form of compressed natural gas (CNG) to consumers living in highland areas. In world practice, CNG is transported over relatively short distances. Sairme is located 52 kilometers away from the existing gas receiving point.

After signing a memorandum for long-term cooperation, it is envisaged to establish a working group in this direction.

The SOCAR delegation also held a meeting with representatives of the local community in the Marneuli district center, where Azerbaijanis live, inquired about their social problems, and ways to solve them were discussed.

SOCAR began its business activities in Georgia in 2006. In the same year, an oil terminal in the Georgian port of Kulevi was acquired to transport oil to Western markets.

SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LLC has 115 gas filling stations, 16 service centers and five oil terminals, and organizes wholesale and retail sales of oil products of Azerbaijan and third parties in the Georgian market.

SOCAR Georgia Gas LLC collects and distributes natural gas to the regions of Georgia and operates local gas distribution network serving more than 670,000 subscribers.

