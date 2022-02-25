Yandex metrika counter

SOCAR Energy Ukraine operates as usual - company

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR, is operating as usual, News.Az reports citing the company. 

“There are still enough fuel supplies, but there may be disruptions at some gas filling stations. We are doing everything possible to ensure that there is enough fuel for everyone.”

SOCAR's representative office opened in Ukraine in 2008.


