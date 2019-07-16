SOCAR, ENOC discuss investment opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has met with a delegation led by Vice Chairman of Emirates National Oil Company ENOC Sheikh Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer to discuss opportunities for investment projects between the two companies.

Rovnag Abdullayev provided detailed information about the local and international projects implemented by SOCAR. He noted that such meetings can play a special role in establishing new ties of cooperation between the two countries.

Vice Chairman of ENOC Group Sheikh Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said that they closely monitor the activities of SOCAR.

The meeting focused on trade cooperation between SOCAR and ENOC Group, as well as opportunities and prospects for investing in various projects.

Following the meeting, the UAE delegation visited an interactive exhibition at SOCAR Tower, which reflects the ancient history of Azerbaijan’s oil industry and the new energy strategy of the country.

News.Az

News.Az