SOCAR establishes company with founding capital of AZN 100,000

SOCAR has established SOCAR-Petrofac LLC.

The special issue of Vergiler newspaper reports that the founding capital of the company amounts to AZN 100,000.

The company's Board of Trustees includes Suleymanov Fuad Salman oglu, Mammadov Khalik Rafi oghlu, Karim Osseiran, Fisher David Trevor.

The LLC passed the state registration on February 22.

