SOCAR evacuates 150 oil workers due to weather deterioration

Due to the worsening weather, Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR has tightened security measures to the highest, 150 oil workers have been evacuated from offshore platforms, maintenance standby is organized in the necessary positions in order to prevent industrial accidents, a source at the company told Trend.

Moreover, emergency and fire-fighting vessels of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Azerbaijan are on duty at all offshore oil and gas fields.

According to SOCAR, changes in weather conditions in no way affect the extraction of raw materials and the situation is under constant monitoring.

News.Az

