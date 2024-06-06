SOCAR eyes new LNG projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to implement new projects in oil and gas production, as well as in the field of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Sariyya Buniyatova, the adviser to the company’s vice president, announced on Thursday.

"We are actively developing and expanding our portfolio in the oil and gas production sector. A notable example is our recent acquisition of a 3 percent stake in an oil project in the UAE. We have plans for additional projects in production as well as in LNG," Buniyatova said at the Baku Energy Forum.She highlighted the increasing interest of foreign investors in Azerbaijan's oil and gas production sector."The volume of investments in the production sector is rising compared to previous years. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness that it is impossible to meet the EU's gas demand with low investments in the producing countries," Buniyatova emphasized.According to her, SOCAR is currently focused on accelerating work in the relevant fields due to the high demand for gas.“In particular, we are striving to expedite the full-scale development of the Absheron field and are in discussions with our partners on the project,” she explained.The advisor also noted that SOCAR welcomes ADNOC's (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) involvement in the Absheron project and believes that the cooperation will be long-term.

News.Az