SOCAR, Germany's VNG enhance natural gas and renewable energy cooperation

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and leading German energy company VNG have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in the fields of natural gas and renewable energy.

This memorandum aims to foster the development of sustainable energy solutions and strengthen international collaboration, News.Az reports.

The agreement includes exchanging expertise in exploring opportunities for natural gas supply and utilising gas infrastructure. Additionally, the parties will investigate potential cooperation on projects related to the transition to renewable energy and the use of decarbonised gases.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

