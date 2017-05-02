SOCAR increases oil transportation via BTC
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline transported 2,242,574 tonnes of Azerbaijani oil in April 2017, down 10.38% from previous year.
According to SOCAR, it increased oil transportation via BTC 7.82% in April.
The pipeline transported 8,724,383 tonnes of oil in January-April 2017, down 11.12% compared to 2016.
Totally, 330,262,445 tonnes of oil have been pumped in the pipeline since it was launched.
