SOCAR increases oil transportation via BTC

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline transported 2,242,574 tonnes of Azerbaijani oil in April 2017, down 10.38% from previous year.

According to SOCAR, it increased oil transportation via BTC 7.82% in April.

The pipeline transported 8,724,383 tonnes of oil in January-April 2017, down 11.12% compared to 2016.

Totally, 330,262,445 tonnes of oil have been pumped in the pipeline since it was launched.

News.Az

