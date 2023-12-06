SOCAR joins Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the delegation of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has participated at the conference on "Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter" (OGDC), News.Az reports.

SOCAR, which takes into account the global challenges of climate change and defines environmental protection as a priority, joined the OGDC charter, and once again demonstrated its sensitivity to environmental issues during oil and gas operations.

The OGDC charter includes goals such as aligning around net zero in operations by or before 2050, zero-out methane emissions, eliminating routine flaring by 2030 and continuing to work towards industry best practices in emission reduction.

News.Az