SOCAR launches Energy Consumption Management Center in Gala eco-park

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has launched the Center for Management of Energy Consumption in the eco-park in Gala settlement of Baku.

Report informs that the Center construction was financed through a grant as part of the draft National Action Plan to reduce carbon emission in the sector of fuel consumption in Azerbaijan, implemented by SOCAR jointly with the UN Develpment Program (UNDP).

The main function of the center is the monitoring of consumption of energy received from alternative energy sources in Garadagh, Sumgayit and Gala, identified as part of NAMA project.

SOCAR Vice President for Ecology Rafiga Huseynzade said that the center is the only one of its kind in the Caspian region: "Here it is possible to contact other SOCAR enterprises through a monitor. The data on energy efficiency at these enterprises are transferred to the Center."

