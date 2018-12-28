SOCAR launches production of nanoparticles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani State Oil Company SOCAR has launched production of nanoparticles, Trend reports referring to the company.

The equipment necessary for the production of nanoparticles was developed in partnership with the Russian company "Rostovye tekhnologii" (Rostov technologies).

The technological process takes place without the use of harmful chemicals and with minimal use of inert gas.

The produced nanoparticles will be used to make nanosystems that will help improve the efficiency of drilling, mining and other industrial processes.

SOCAR's First Vice President Khoshbakht Yusifzade, whose words are quoted in the message, has noted that the production of nanoparticles will allow the company to reduce costs and dependence on imports.

