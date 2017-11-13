SOCAR might buy oil refinery in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

National oil companies of Azerbaijan, Iran and Aljazeera show interest in acquirement of Lukoil’s ISAB oil refinery in Italy, Lukoil President Vahid Alekberov s

According to him, Lukoil has received many bids: “We are considering these versions. The refinery is in good condition. We have invested a lot in this refinery. All plants are working. In addition, after modernization works, a number of objects are planned to be launched. Therefore, we don’t have to hurry up. We are negotiating with interesting sides”.



In late September, Alekberov said that US companies, international investment funds are interested in ISAB.

News.Az

News.Az