SOCAR names volume of gas export to Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's SOCAR exported about 480 million cubic meters of gas to Georgia in January-March 2018, a source in the state oil company told Trend.

"As of April 1, SOCAR exported to Georgia about 480 million cubic meters of gas, while average daily export rate hit about 5.3 million cubic meters," the source said.

In 2017, SOCAR exported 1.38 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia.

The company supplies its own gas to Georgia via the Hajigabul-Gazakh-Gardabani pipeline. The pumping capacity of the gas pipeline after its modernization exceeds 3.5 billion cubic meters per year.

SOCAR operates gas distribution networks in various regions of Georgia via SOCAR Georgia Gas.

According to Georgia’s gas balance for 2018, in general, the country’s natural gas demand will stand at more than 2.689 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, Georgia plans to obtain 2.679 billion cubic meters (99.65 percent) of gas from Azerbaijan, including 1.866 billion cubic meters from the state oil company SOCAR and 813 million cubic meters, produced as part of development of the Shah Deniz field.

The remaining part (9.41 million cubic meters) will be provided thanks to local production.

News.Az

News.Az