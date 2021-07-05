SOCAR: No accidents occurred on offshore platforms and industrial facilities
There have been no accidents on offshore platforms and industrial facilities under the direct control of SOCAR, and work is underway normally, deputy head of SOCAR's public relations and events department Ibrahim Ahmadov told AZERTAC.
The public will be informed if additional information is available, he said.