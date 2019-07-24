SOCAR opens first filling station in Austria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has launched its first petrol station in Graz, Eggenberg, Austria, the company’s Swiss subsidiary “SOCAR En

CEO of SOCAR Energy Holdings Edgar Bachmann said that since its entering the Swiss market in 2012, SOCAR has quickly transformed into one of the leading energy providers in this country, adding that the company wants to apply this experience in Austria as well.

In late 2017, SOCAR Energy Holdings (SOCAR's Swiss subsidiary) announced its entry into the Austrian retail fuel market by taking over petrol station operator A1, as well as mineral oil trading company Pronto Oil. The SOCAR brand will gradually replace the A1 logo over the next few years.

Playing a leading role in the petrol station market in the state of Styria, A1’s network comprises a total of 82 petrol stations with accompanying shops and has a presence across most of Austria. The company has 150 employees. SOCAR also took over mineral oil trader Pronto Oil Mineralölhandels GmbH, based in Graz. SOCAR Energy Austria was established to operate A1 network and Pronto Oil Mineralölhandels GmbH.

News.Az

