SOCAR opens new building in Istanbul

Opening ceremony of new building of SOCAR was held in Istanbul.

APA’s Turkey bureau reports that the attendees firstly visited Heydar Aliyev’s monument in Sariyer.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev touched upon investments made in Turkey since 2008. According to him, Azerbaijan ranks first for foreign investments in Turkey.

SOCAR President also reminded that heads of two states will attend the opening of TANAP on June 12.

He said that PETKIM Oil refinery will be launched in Aliaga at the end of this year.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim noted that 100 years and one week pass through establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

After the ceremony, the attendees viewed oil and industy exhibition.

