SOCAR, Pakistani companies mull prospects for cooperation

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with the members of the National Management Course of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed relations of friendship and high-level strategic partnership between the two countries, stressing successful development of cooperation in energy and other fields.

The sides also discussed long-term strategic goals of SOCAR, regional and global energy projects implemented by the company, as well as development of the natural gas infrastructure and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply.

The meeting also focused on the prospects for cooperation between SOCAR and Pakistani companies in the field of human resources, digitization, decarbonization, fair energy transition, sustainability in the oil and gas industry and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az