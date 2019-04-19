SOCAR & partners may buy stake of ExxonMobil, Chevron in ACG

SOCAR & partners may buy stake of ExxonMobil, Chevron in ACG

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and partners on the project for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of fields plan to participate in a

Earlier, ExxonMobil and Chevron announced that they were planning to sell their shares in the ACG.

The contract for developing the ACG field was signed in 1994. A ceremony to sign a new contract on development of the ACG block of oil and gas fields was held in Baku Sept. 14, 2017.

The new ACG participating interests are as follows: BP - 30.37 percent; AzACG (SOCAR) - 25 percent; Chevron - 9.57 percent; INPEX - 9.31 percent; Statoil - 7.27 percent; ExxonMobil - 6.79 percent; TP - 5.73 percent; ITOCHU - 3.65 percent; ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) - 2.31 percent.

News.Az

News.Az