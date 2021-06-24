SOCAR-Petrofac JV signs $25M contract for ACG

+ ↺ − 16 px

Petrofac, in a joint venture (JV) with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has secured a new contract valued at around US$25 million to support the Azeri Central East (ACE) project operated by bp in Azerbaijan, according to Petrofac.

The scope of work includes the provision of Commissioning Technicians and other specialist personnel, mobilisation and associated services to support the project at both onshore and offshore work sites in-country.

The ACE project is the latest phase of development in the Azeri, Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) contract area in Azerbaijan. The project is designed to produce up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. Construction works are currently in progress with first oil expected in 2023.

“The service sector has become one of SOCAR’s core activities in recent years. It plays an important role in our corporate development. The joint venture we have established with Petrofac is already operating at full capacity, expanding its scope of operations and achieving new successes. I believe that the agreement we signed with bp today will give a serious impetus to both the development of the joint venture and lifting our partnership with bp to a new level,” Khalik Mammadov, SOCAR vice-president for HR, IT and regulations said.

“This latest contract award builds on our expanding footprint in-country

The SOCAR Petrofac JV is well positioned to support bp’s operations more widely in the Caspian Sea. The development is already generating a significant number of jobs and our scope of work will involve the mobilisation of around 150 specialist personnel over the duration of the contract, and the provision of all associated support services, for the safe and successful performance of the commissioning work,” Patty Eid, Global Head of Petrofac Training Services and SOCAR Petrofac Board member noted.

News.Az