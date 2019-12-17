SOCAR, Petrofac secure management services deal with BP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Energy services company Petrofac, in a joint venture (JV) with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), secured a project management services contract to support BP’s operations in Azerbaijan and Georgia, Petrofac said on Tuesday, AZERTAC reported.

The three-year contract will support both onshore and offshore activity for BP-operated projects in the Caspian Sea area, including Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP).

“We have worked with BP previously in the region and we are well positioned and committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient support in the delivery of their significant projects moving forwards in Azerbaijan and Georgia,” said Mani Rajapathy, managing director of Petrofac.

“I'm delighted with this latest award to support BP in the Caspian region, which has become one of the major oil and gas producing areas in the world,” commented Khalik Mammadov, vice president of SOCAR.

News.Az

