SOCAR, Petronas discuss matters of partnership

Rovnag Abdullayev, President of Azerbaijan’s state-owned SOCAR oil company, received a delegation led by Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee bin Wan Ariffin, CEO and Presiden

Rovnag Abdullayev congratulated guests on the success of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport at the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019. In their turn, the top managers of Petronas expressed their gratitude for the annual organization of Formula 1 competitions at a high level.

At the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of partnership including the high level of development of the Shah Deniz project. It was noted that the 2nd stage of development of the Shah Deniz field and sections of the Southern Gas Corridor are carried out in a timely manner, sometimes even ahead of schedule.

The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in production and sales, among other areas. It was noted that opportunities for cooperation will be identified in other spheres of mutual interest. Having emphasized benefits of such high-level meetings, President of Petronas Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee bin Wan Ariffin shared his opinion about future meetings to be held in Baku and Malaysia.

