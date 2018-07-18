SOCAR Polymer Plant opens in Sumgayit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of a plant built within the framework of the SOCAR Polymer project was held on the territory of the Sumgait chemical industrial park.

According to Oxu.Az, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Italian President Sergio Mattarella who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan attended the ceremony.

Ilham Aliyev and Sergio Mattarella made speeches at the event.

Then the floor was taken by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and President of Maire Tecnimont Fabrizio di Amato.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy were informed about the plant.

The heads of state inspected the production of the enterprise.

News.Az

