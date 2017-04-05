SOCAR reduces oil transportation via BTC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline transported 2,079,910 tonnes of Azerbaijani oil in March 2017, down 543,000 tonnes or 20.73% from previous year.

The pipeline transported 6,481,809 tonnes of oil in January-March 2017, down 831,000 tonnes or 11.37% compared to 2016.



Totally, 321,538,062 tonnes of oil have been pumped in the pipeline since it was launched.



Moreover, the pipeline transported 17,471 tonnes of Turkmen oil in the reporting period, down 25.19 times in comparison to a year earlier.

News.Az

